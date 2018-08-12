Min_Diggs 1 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 8:15.
Min_R.Thomas 13 pass from Siemian (Carlson kick), 1:36.
Min_FG Carlson 39, 9:47.
Den_Freeman 23 run (McManus kick), 5:47.
Min_R.Thomas 78 pass from Siemian (Carlson kick), 4:59.
Den_McKenzie 78 punt return (McManus kick), 1:39.
Min_FG Carlson 57, 5:50.
Den_LaCosse 36 pass from Kelly (McManus kick), 3:26.
Den_Lindsay 19 pass from Kelly (McManus kick), 10:00.
Min_Beebe 9 pass from Sloter (Badet pass from Sloter), 6:01.
Min_Sloter 14 run (Carlson kick), 3:06.
A_75,530.
RUSHING_Minnesota, Murray 4-43, M.Brown 11-34, R.Thomas 8-29, Boone 12-22, Sloter 2-19. Denver, Kelly 3-38, Freeman 4-38, Henderson 4-10, Booker 2-7, Lindsay 2-7, Da.Williams 3-7, Lynch 1-3.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 4-4-0-42, Siemian 11-17-1-165, Sloter 9-11-0-69. Denver, Keenum 1-4-0-5, Lynch 6-11-1-24, Kelly 14-21-1-177.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, R.Thomas 3-102, Diggs 3-35, Beebe 3-22, Boone 3-21, Coley 2-23, Wieneke 1-16, C.Jones 1-11, Morgan 1-11, Price 1-9, Wright 1-9, Ham 1-7, Badet 1-5, Treadwell 1-3, Conklin 1-2, M.Brown 1-0. Denver, Lindsay 3-40, Patrick 3-25, LaCosse 2-40, Diarse 2-33, Parker 2-27, Chapman 2-16, Leslie 2-12, Cracraft 2-0, De.Thomas 1-5, Henderson 1-5, Sutton 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
