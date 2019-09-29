Chi_Cohen 10 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 7:44.
Chi_FG Pineiro 25, :00.
Chi_FG Pineiro 38, 12:47.
Chi_FG Pineiro 30, 3:04.
Min_Cook 2 run (pass failed), 2:58.
A_62,131.
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 14-35, Mattison 2-5. Chicago, Montgomery 21-53, Cohen 5-11, Patterson 2-4, Daniel 5-4.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 27-36-0-233. Chicago, Trubisky 2-3-0-9, Daniel 22-30-0-195.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 7-108, Cook 6-35, O.Johnson 4-35, Ham 3-10, Abdullah 2-14, Thielen 2-6, Rudolph 1-12, Mattison 1-8, I.Smith 1-5. Chicago, Robinson 7-77, Wims 4-56, Montgomery 3-14, Burton 2-16, Shaheen 2-13, Miller 2-11, Cohen 2-7, Holtz 1-7, Patterson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
