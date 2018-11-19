Chi_FG Parkey 33, 5:58.
Chi_Miller 18 pass from Trubisky (Bellamy pass from Trubisky), 6:00.
Chi_FG Parkey 41, :50.
Min_FG Bailey 36, :07.
Min_FG Bailey 36, 11:46.
Chi_Jackson 27 interception return (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 8:30.
Min_Ald.Robinson 13 pass from Cousins (Thielen pass from Cousins), 4:51.
Chi_FG Parkey 48, 2:48.
Min_Diggs 5 pass from Cousins (pass failed), :48.
A_61,651.
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-12, Cousins 1-5, Murray 4-5. Chicago, Howard 18-63, Trubisky 10-43, Cohen 7-27, Gabriel 2-17, Miller 1-(minus 1), Mizzell 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 30-46-2-262. Chicago, Trubisky 20-31-2-165.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 13-126, Thielen 7-66, Cook 3-(minus 2), Ald.Robinson 2-24, Rudolph 2-13, Beebe 1-18, Abdullah 1-10, Treadwell 1-7. Chicago, Gabriel 7-52, All.Robinson 3-39, Cohen 3-23, Miller 2-25, Bellamy 2-11, T.Burton 1-9, Braunecker 1-4, Howard 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
