The Vikings are in Chicago, where they've had very little success over the past 10 years. Click here for links to social media, game highlights and more before and during the game between a pair of teams with a 2-1 record.

Gameview: Stats and play-by-play

Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.

Star Tribune writers on Twitter:

Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan | Chip Scoggins

TV: WCCO (Ch. 4), Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius

Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Bears

NFL scoreboard

Mark Craig's Week 4 picks

Rosters: Vikings | Bears

Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.

Vikings video library:





Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (05:27): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer are anticipating the Vikings to stick with the run game when Minnesota goes to Soldier Field in Week Four. Video (05:27): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer are anticipating the Vikings to stick with the run game when Minnesota goes to Soldier Field in Week Four.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (05:38): Heading into an important division game against Chicago, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins anticipates a tough environment at Soldier Field and a tough defense led by Khalil Mack. Video (05:38): Heading into an important division game against Chicago, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins anticipates a tough environment at Soldier Field and a tough defense led by Khalil Mack.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (03:30): Dalvin Cook says he doesn't care for stats and concentrates on getting wins, which will be important as Minnesota faces a fundamentally sound Chicago defense in Week 4. Video (03:30): Dalvin Cook says he doesn't care for stats and concentrates on getting wins, which will be important as Minnesota faces a fundamentally sound Chicago defense in Week 4.