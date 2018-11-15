MINNESOTA (5-3-1) at CHICAGO (6-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Bears by 2½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 5-3-1, Chicago 6-3

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 60-52-2

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Bears 23-10, Dec. 31, 2017

LAST WEEK — Vikings had bye, beat Detroit 24-9 on Nov. 4; Bears beat Lions 34-22

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 7, Bears No. 10.

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (28), PASS (8).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (12).

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (12), PASS (20).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings have won four of five since loss at Rams on Sept. 27. ... Minnesota has allowed average of 252.5 yards over last four games, winning three. ... Vikings haven't had full starting lineup available on defense since Week 2 at Packers. LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) has missed past two games, SS Andrew Sendejo (groin) has missed past four. .... QB Kirk Cousins grew up about 40 miles from Soldier Field in Barrington, Illinois. ... FS Harrison Smith, who has four interceptions and six passes defended in 10 career games against Bears, is only player in league since 2016 with at least three interceptions and three sacks in same season. ... Vikings WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs have three games each of 10-plus catches this season. Cris Carter has team record with four such games in 1994 and again in 1995. Thielen has eight games of 100-plus yards, already tying Randy Moss (2000 and 2003) for most in one season in team history. ... Bears are on second three-game win streak of season, haven't won four straight since six-game run in 2012. ... Chicago dropped 10 in row against NFC North opponents before beating Detroit. ... Chicago leads NFL with 16 interceptions, ranks second with 24 takeaways. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky has tied franchise record with four 300-yard passing games this season. He threw for career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns with 148.6 rating last week. ... LB Khalil Mack had two of Chicago's six sacks against Detroit after missing back-to-back games with injured right ankle. ... CB Kyle Fuller is tied for second in NFL with four interceptions. ... WR Allen Robinson had six receptions for 133 yards, two TDs against Detroit after missing previous two games with groin injury. ... Rookie WR Anthony Miller had career-high 122 yards on five receptions last week. ... K Cody Parkey is coming off rough game, hitting uprights while missing two extra points and two field goals. ... Fantasy tip: Though he will be tested by top-five defense, Trubisky appears to be settling in and is coming off one of his best games since Bears drafted him No. 2 overall in 2017.