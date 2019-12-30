BY THE NUMBERS

4

Consecutive times the Bears have defeated the Vikings.

148

Rushing yards by the Vikings’ Mike Boone, an output somewhat mitigated by a fumble and a bobbled pass-turned-interception, resulting in two Bears first-half scores.

$1 million

Incentive pay pocketed by Vikings kicker Dan Bailey for making 90% of his field goals this season.

11

Consecutive made field goals to end the season by the Bears’ Eddy Pineiro.

2

Career starts for Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion, after completing 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards with two interceptions against the Bears. His first start was for the Rams in the final game of the 2017 season.