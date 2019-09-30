Game balls
Nick Williams, Bears defensive end
Sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice and recovered a Cousins fumble caused by Khalil Mack.
Nick Kwiatkoski, Bears inside linebacker
Getting playing time because of Roquan Smith's absence, Kwiatkoski had a team-high eight tackles.
Chase Daniel, Bears quarterback
When Mitch Trubisky left on the first series, Daniel took over for a turnover-free 22-for-30, 195-yard day.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Scoggins: This was a putrid Soldier Field loss, even by Vikings standards
The problems begin, but don't end, with frazzled quarterback Kirk Cousins, now 5-27 against teams with a winning record.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Kansas City game recap
A look back at Sunday's season finale.
Sports
Metro Top 10 football: Undefeateds fall in Class 6A
Three top teams in Class 6A lost for the first time: Eden Prairie, Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall.
Vikings
Saints top Cowboys in 12-10 defensive struggle
Vonn Bell's forced fumble and two recoveries helped the Saints stifle a Dallas offense that had rolled through its first three games, and Wil Lutz kicked four field goals to lift New Orleans to a 12-10 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Vikings
Bears shut down Cook, who loses NFL rushing lead
Despite the Bears defense missing two stars in defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (personal reasons), Dalvin Cook had only 35 yards on 14 carries.