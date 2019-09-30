Game balls

Nick Williams, Bears defensive end

Sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice and recovered a Cousins fumble caused by Khalil Mack.

Nick Kwiatkoski, Bears inside linebacker

Getting playing time because of Roquan Smith's absence, Kwiatkoski had a team-high eight tackles.

Chase Daniel, Bears quarterback

When Mitch Trubisky left on the first series, Daniel took over for a turnover-free 22-for-30, 195-yard day.