It's a 90-man roster, but losing six targets may take a toll on a Vikings team trying to run first, second and third-team offenses during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice.

There were highs. Quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter ended their goal-line sessions with touchdown passes to running back Ameer Abdullah and receiver Olabisi Johnson. Quarterback Jake Browning elicited a strong and vocal approval from Everson Griffen, the spectator, when he outran a linebacker to the sideline for a short gain.

The lows were more pronounced. Perhaps excusing some inconsistencies was a revolving door at receiver and tight end, where five players — Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin, David Morgan, Jordan Taylor and Jeff Badet — were sidelined Tuesday and another — Brandon Zylstra — left the practice field with an athletic trainer. But the Vikings' inexperience behind Kirk Cousins has been noticeable.

ANDREW KRAMMER