ATLANTA CATEGORY VIKINGS

345 Total net yards 269

67 Total plays 49

5.1 Average gain 5.5

9-78 Penalties-yards 11-100

1-1 Fumbles-lost 2-0

4-32.5 Punts-average 5-49.4

272 Net yards passing 97

33-46 Completions-attempts 8-10

71.7 Percent completed 80.0

2 Had intercepted 0

73 Net yards rushing 172

17 Total rushes 38

4.3 Average gain 4.5

27 First downs 18

5 Rushing 10

16 Passing 4

6 Penalty 4

2-8 Third down 5-10

2-2 Fourth down 0-0

2 Touchdowns 4

0 Rushing 3

1 Passing 1

0 Other 0

46 Return yards (excluding kickoffs) 0

0-0 Interceptions-yards 2-0

4-46 Punt returns 0-0

2-44 Kickoff returns 1-13

30:13 Time of possession 29:47

Game attendance 66,714