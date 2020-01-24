Vikings assistant general manager George Paton withdrew from consideration as the Cleveland Browns continue interviews for their next general manager, a league source confirmed.

Paton met with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam twice and was considered a strong candidate for the job, which now seems likely to be taken by Eagles VP of football operations Andrew Berry. Berry worked in the Browns front office for three seasons before going to Philadelphia last year.

Paton met with the Browns, who hired Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their head coach Jan. 12, for most of the day Thursday.

Paton has been with the Vikings for 13 seasons and also has the title of vice president of player personnel. He was a finalist for the San Francisco GM job in 2017 that went to John Lynch.

Former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards was hired by new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy to work with the team’s linebackers, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Stefanski is hiring Vikings wide receivers coach Drew Petzing as his tight ends coach.