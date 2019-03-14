The Vikings will have Everson Griffen back on their roster in 2019, after the defensive end restructured his contract on Thursday to help provide the team some salary cap relief.

Griffen agreed to a reworked deal on Thursday afternoon that will pay him up to $7.9 million in 2019, according to two NFL sources. The 31-year-old had been scheduled to make $10.9 million this season, with a salary cap figure of $11.743 million. His base salary was scheduled to be guaranteed for the 2019 season on Friday.

The deal comes after a busy week of negotiations between the Vikings and Griffen’s agent, Brian Murphy, who also represents linebacker Anthony Barr. On Thursday, just before the Vikings were set to hold a news conference where Barr would talk about his five-year, $67.5 million deal, they finalized their restructured contract with Griffen.

Griffen played 11 games last season, posting 5 1/2 sacks after returning from a five-game absence to deal with mental health issues. He had considered the possibility of turning down the team’s offer for a restructured contract, but instead opted to stay with the team that drafted him in 2010.

It remains to be seen whether the Vikings will keep Griffen at his customary right end spot, or consider moving him to put Danielle Hunter — who posted 14 1/2 sacks in 2018 — on most quarterbacks’ blind side. Stephen Weatherly, who started at left end in Griffen’s absence before returning to a rotational pass rushing role, is also in the final year of his deal.