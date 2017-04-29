The Vikings addressed defense on Saturday.

After taking two offensive players on Friday, the Vikings started the NFL Draft’s final day by selecting Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson with the 109th overall pick in the fourth round.

Johnson (6-3, 316 pounds) had 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss last season for the Hawkeyes. The 22-year-old from Brooklyn was a four-star recruit out of Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Ill.

He’ll join a Vikings interior defensive line that could be without former first-round pick Sharrif Floyd, who is recovering from nerve damage in his knee.

Eleven picks later, the Vikings made Michigan linebacker Ben Gedeon another fourth-round pick (120th overall).

Gedeon (6-2, 244 pounds) led the Wolverines in tackles (15.5 for a loss) last season and was a special teams standout throughout his college career at Michigan. He could replace former run-stopper and special teams ace Audie Cole, who left in free agency.

The Vikings now have six linebackers on the roster with Gedeon, Kentrell Brothers, Edmond Robinson and Emmanuel Lamur behind Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

Minnesota holds another fourth-round pick (No. 132) on Saturday.