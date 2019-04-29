EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with quarterback Jake Browning, who went undrafted after a record-setting career at Washington.

Browning will have the chance to compete with Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter for the backup spots behind Kirk Cousins. Browning left the Huskies as their career leader with 12,296 passing yards and a 150.6 pass efficiency rating. His 39 career wins were the most by a quarterback in Pac-12 history.

Browning was one of 10 rookie free agents added by the Vikings and announced Monday. Among them are Tennessee safety Micah Abernathy, UCLA cornerback Nate Meadors and Miami defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo.

They'll take part in this weekend's minicamp with the drafted players and other prospects invited on a tryout basis.