The Vikings have a backup quarterback.

Trevor Siemian is being traded from the Broncos to the Vikings, the Star Tribune confirmed, in a deal that also swaps draft picks. The Vikings are sending an undisclosed 2019 draft pick to Denver in exchange for Siemian and a 2018 late-round pick.

Siemian, 26, leaves a Broncos logjam and comes to the Vikings where he'll be the backup quarterback. The Vikings are expected to establish the No. 1 quarterback when Kirk Cousins signs a massive contract on Thursday at the team's Eagan headquarters. It's no coincidence this deal was done quickly during the onset of free agency, since Siemian is represented by the same agent, Mike McCartney, as Cousins.

Siemian (6-3, 220 pounds) started 24 games for the Broncos in two seasons, most recently resurfacing in December after he was benched midseason. He threw for 2,285 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season.

As money flies around for NFL quarterbacks, including up to $20 million for one year for Sam Bradford in Arizona and $18 million per year for Case Keenum in Denver, the Vikings made the prudent move trading for Siemian. He's set to make just $1.9 million next season, which is easier to pair alongside Cousins' mega deal than signing another free agent.

Reuniting with Siemian are Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter, who spent last summer with the Broncos, and Vikings tight ends coach Clancy Barone. Barone coached Broncos offensive linemen during Siemian's first two NFL seasons.