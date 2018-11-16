Did you really think the Bears and Vikings would be playing for first place in the NFC North on Week 11 when the season started? You know you didn't.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: NBC

Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius Ch. 83, XM Ch. 225, Streaming Ch. 805, Vikings Radio Network

Looking for tickets? StubHub | Ticket King

Andrew Krammer's scouting report.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (04:41): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks about how the Bears' defense will prove to be a challenge, especially with Khalil Mack being a key factor in Sunday's game. Video (04:41): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks about how the Bears' defense will prove to be a challenge, especially with Khalil Mack being a key factor in Sunday's game.

Depth charts: Vikings | Bears

Team statistics: Vikings | Bears

Harrison Smith

Rosters: Vikings | Bears

Latest Bears news

Latest Vikings news

Kirk Cousins

NFL scoreboard and schedule

Stefon Diggs

Going to the game? Here's what you should know about U.S. Bank Stadium security.