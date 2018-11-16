Did you really think the Bears and Vikings would be playing for first place in the NFC North on Week 11 when the season started? You know you didn't.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: NBC

Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius Ch. 83, XM Ch. 225, Streaming Ch. 805, Vikings Radio Network

Looking for tickets? StubHub | Ticket King  

Andrew Krammer's scouting report.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (04:41): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks about how the Bears' defense will prove to be a challenge, especially with Khalil Mack being a key factor in Sunday's game.

Depth charts: Vikings | Bears

Team statistics: Vikings | Bears

Star Tribune
Harrison Smith

Rosters: Vikings | Bears

Latest Bears news

Latest Vikings news

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Kirk Cousins

NFL scoreboard and schedule

Carlos Gonzalez
Stefon Diggs

Going to the game? Here's what you should know about U.S. Bank Stadium security.