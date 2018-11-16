Did you really think the Bears and Vikings would be playing for first place in the NFC North on Week 11 when the season started? You know you didn't.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.
Television: NBC
Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius Ch. 83, XM Ch. 225, Streaming Ch. 805, Vikings Radio Network
Looking for tickets? StubHub | Ticket King
Andrew Krammer's scouting report.
Team statistics: Vikings | Bears
Latest Bears news
Latest Vikings news
Going to the game? Here's what you should know about U.S. Bank Stadium security.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Live: Watch Mpls. North play Barnesville in the state football semifinals
The games aren't on TV, but you can watch free live video of today's games (and the girls' swimming tournament) now by clicking here.
Gophers
U football press box to be named for Hartman on Saturday
No official record is kept of such things, but it's hard to imagine anyone having spent more time in Gophers football press boxes over the years than Sid Hartman.
Outdoors
Currents: Anna Sharratt, Free Forest School executive director
What outdoors people are reading, listening to, following, and more.
Sports
Zverev to face Federer in semifinals of ATP Finals
Alexander Zverev set up a semifinal with Roger Federer at the ATP Finals by defeating John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Friday.
Gophers
Can the Gophers get to a bowl? If so, where will they go?
College Football Insider: Big Ten bowl guesses start at the top with two national playoff possibilities. The Gophers need to win one of their last two games to get to a postseason game.