Can the Vikings win their third game in a row? How will Kirk Cousins be received by Jets fans who thought their team had a chance to sign him? Here's what you need to know for Sunday's game between the Vikings and Jets.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: Noon
Television: FOX
Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius Ch. 106, XM Ch. 231, Streaming Ch. 819, Vikings Radio Network
Looking for tickets? StubHub | Ticket King
Andrew Krammer's Vikings-Jets scouting report
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Team statistics: Vikings | Jets
Latest Jets news
Latest Vikings news
Going to the game? Here's what you should know about MetLife Stadium
