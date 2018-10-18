Can the Vikings win their third game in a row? How will Kirk Cousins be received by Jets fans who thought their team had a chance to sign him? Here's what you need to know for Sunday's game between the Vikings and Jets.

Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play

Kickoff: Noon

Keep up on our Live Blog

Television: FOX

Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius Ch. 106, XM Ch. 231, Streaming Ch. 819, Vikings Radio Network

Looking for tickets? StubHub | Ticket King

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (04:04): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about some of the hot topics of the week as the Vikings prepare for a trip to New York to face the Jets. Video (04:04): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer talk about some of the hot topics of the week as the Vikings prepare for a trip to New York to face the Jets.

Andrew Krammer's Vikings-Jets scouting report

Ben Goessling's game prediction

Depth charts: Vikings | Jets

Team statistics: Vikings | Jets

Kirk Cousins

Rosters: Vikings | Jets

Latest Jets news

Latest Vikings news

Harrison Smith

NFL scoreboard and schedule

Stefon Diggs

Going to the game? Here's what you should know about MetLife Stadium