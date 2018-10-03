Can the Vikings avenge the lopsided defeat they suffered in last season's NFC title game?And can they win for the first time since the first Sunday of the season? Here's all of the information you need for following Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 3:25 p.m.
Television: FOX
Radio: 100.3 FM, Sirius Ch. 127, XM Ch. 225, Streaming Ch. 819, Vikings Radio Network
Looking for tickets? StubHub | Ticket King |
Depth charts: Vikings | Eagles
Team statistics: Vikings | Eagles
Latest Eagles news
Latest Vikings news
Going to Philly? Here's what you should know about Lincoln Financial Field
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vinatieri preparing for potential last visit to New England
Adam Vinatieri remembers New England fondly.
Sports
Spoelstra's new challenge: Combining coaching and fatherhood
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has never been through a training camp like this.Spoelstra's rule for training camp has usually been that there's a strict…
Wolves
Do Heat and Kings preseason lineups say anything about a Butler deal?
Miami is reportedly Butler’s new preferred destination and has a good mix of assets to entice the Wolves, while Sacramento has salary cap room to aid a deal.
Sports
Twin Cities Marathon: Find a runner on the course and more on the race
Here's where you can find links to information about the 2018 Twin Cities Marathon, including a link to a livestream and a map of the race route.
Gophers
AP Top 25 Podcast: Red River back; 'unintended consequences'
The Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma has not been this significant in years.The 19th-ranked Longhorns and No. 7 Sooners meet Saturday in Dallas…