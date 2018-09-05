Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was just one of two Vikings unable to practice Wednesday as the team increased preparations for Sunday’s opener against the 49ers.

Alexander (left ankle) and running back Roc Thomas (ankle) were sidelined at practice. Alexander has yet to practice since injuring his ankle in the Aug. 18 exhibition against Jacksonville.

Four Vikings were limited, including center Pat Elflein as he returned to practice this week. Elflein, according to the injury report, is still dealing with both ankle and shoulder rehabs. He had injuries surgically repaired on both this offseason.

Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) and cornerback Marcus Sherels (hamstring) were also limited.

The good news is receiver Stacy Coley (groin) was a full participant as he returned to practice. Coley had been sidelined since playing in the Aug. 11 preseason opener in Denver.

Receiver Adam Thielen was not even mentioned on the injury report after leaving practice a week ago. A source had told the Star Tribune his exit wasn’t a long-term concern, and he appears good to go for Sunday.

The 49ers’ initial injury report will be released later today.