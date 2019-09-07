vs. Atlanta

Week 1: Noon today (Ch. 9)

The Falcons’ revamped O-line, featuring first-round picks in guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary, will be tested against a strong Vikings pass rush. Receiver Julio Jones has struggled against the Vikings, averaging 54 yards the past three games.

at Green Bay

Week 2: Noon, Sept. 15 (Ch. 9)

After a 10-3 win at Soldier Field on Thursday, Packers first-year head coach Matt Lafleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to find traction against a Vikings defense that allowed 14 points per game in their past four meetings.

vs. Oakland

Week 3: Noon, Sept. 22 (Ch. 9)

QB Derek Carr will enter his third game in a new-look offense featuring OT Trent Brown, WR Tyrell Williams, RB Josh Jacobs but not enigmatic, All-Pro WR Antonio Brown, who misbehaved his way out of Oakland before playing a down and is now a Patriot.

at Chicago

Week 4: 3:25 p.m. Sept. 29 (Ch. 4)

The Bears forced six sacks and three turnovers in two wins against the Vikings last season, with much of the havoc brought by All-Pro edge defender Khalil Mack. That D is still stout, and started off a new year by holding Rodgers and the Packers to 10 points.

at N.Y. G iants

Week 5: Noon Oct. 6 (Ch. 9)

Giants coach Pat Shurmur, the former Vikings OC, will begin the second quarter of his second season against a defense he knows well. Phenom RB Saquon Barkley could be the Vikings’ biggest challenge after the Giants shipped Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

vs. Philadelphia

Week 6: Noon Oct. 13 (Ch. 9)

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is healthy — again — and fresh off a contract extension that ties him to Philadelphia through the 2024 season for up to $154 million. Can he maximize an Eagles roster among the most talented in the NFL?

at Detroit

Week 7: Noon, Oct. 20 (Ch. 9)

Darrell Bevell, the former Vikings OC, is now with the Lions. QB Matthew Stafford is coming off a mediocre 2018 during which he was sacked 12 times in two games against the Vikings and reportedly played despite having broken bones in his back.

vs. Washington

Week 8: 7:20 p.m., Oct. 24 (Ch. 9)

Adrian Peterson returns to U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Redskins could be starting either Case Keenum or rookie Dwayne Haskins by midseason at QB. Peterson, 34, ran for 1,042 yards last season and is now splitting the backfield with Derrius Guice.

at Kansas City

Week 9: Noon Nov. 3 (Ch. 9)

The Vikings get a “mini-bye” week with three extra days of preparation ahead of a tough trip to Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs and reigning MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost just once last regular season.

at Dallas

Week 10: 7:20 p.m. Nov. 10 (Ch. 11)

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has his contract extension, and the Vikings have another tough NFC East backfield to stop. Dallas needs a rebound from its 22nd-ranked offense led by QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper.

vs. Denver

Week 11: Noon Nov. 17 (Ch. 4)

Former Ravens QB Joe Flacco was traded to Denver, where the Broncos’ identity remains on defense with first-year head coach Vic Fangio. All-Pro edge defender Von Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb combined for 26.5 sacks last year.

at Seattle

Week 13: 7:15 p.m. Dec. 2 (ESPN)

The Vikings have lost five straight to Seattle. QB Russell Wilson has the Vikings’ number with a 118.6 passer rating in four games, while the Vikings offense has failed to put up 10 points in any of the past three meetings.

vs. Detroit

Week 14: Noon Dec. 8 (Ch. 9)

The Vikings begin three December home games against NFC North foes with the Lions. Free agent pickup Trey Flowers and nose tackle Damon Harrison lead the defense. Flowers, 26, compiled 21 sacks in the past three seasons for the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

at L.A. Chargers

Week 15: 7:20 p.m. Dec. 15 (Ch. 11)

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is coming off his first playoff appearance in five years. Can the ’Bolts keep the 37-year-old Rivers upright long enough for another playoff run? The team’s contract standoff with star running back Melvin Gordon likely won’t help.

vs. Green Bay

Week 16: 7:15 p.m. Dec. 23 (ESPN)

The Vikings’ second Monday Night appearance in four weeks comes against the Packers. Perhaps playoff seedings will be on the line. What could carry Green Bay through the first year of a new offense is a reinforced defense featuring former Bears safety Adrian Amos.

vs. Chicago

Week 17: Noon, Dec. 29 (Ch 9)

A fourth straight regular season finale against the Bears might need to end better than the Vikings’ 24-10 loss last season. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t needed to do much to beat the Vikings, averaging only 164 passing yards in two wins last season.