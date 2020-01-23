The Vikings’ search for a new offensive coordinator ended with them giving play-calling duties to the man coach Mike Zimmer has called “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” in Minnesota.

In a widely-expected move, the team is making assistant head coach Gary Kubiak its new offensive coordinator to replace Kevin Stefanski, who became the Browns head coach last week. Kubiak, who won a Super Bowl title as the Broncos’ head coach after the 2015 season, will be an offensive coordinator for the third time in his career after holding the title in Denver from 1995-05 and Baltimore in 2014.

The Vikings brought Kubiak to Minnesota before the 2019 season, making his son Klint the quarterbacks coach and two of his longtime assistants — Rick Dennison and Brian Pariani — the offensive line and tight ends coaches, respectively. The team revamped its offense around many of the principles Kubiak had used during his career as an offensive coordinator and head coach, putting Kirk Cousins under center for 70% of his snaps and employing heavier personnel groups to facilitate Kubiak’s outside zone running scheme. The Vikings finished eighth in the league in points and 16th in yards (after landing 19th and 20th in those categories the year before), and Cousins posted the best numbers of his career while averaging eight fewer pass attempts a game than he did in his first season with the team.

Kubiak, 58, stayed behind the scenes during the 2019 season, declining interview requests, but with the team at 7-3 before they faced the Broncos in November, Zimmer made his comments about how much of a benefit Kubiak had been to him.

“I love the way his offense is, the way the scheme is, the things that he’s seen over the years running the offense,” Zimmer said in November. “Gary told me when he came, one of the things that was important for him was, he wants to keep the offense moving that way. For him to be able to come in and mentor a young coordinator was really important. To me, that’s about talking about your particular scheme and making sure that carries on in the future. I think that part was as important to me as anything.”

After Stefanski left, Zimmer said he wanted the Vikings’ offensive scheme to remain the same as it had been in 2019, and retaining Kubiak should give the Vikings some of the continuity they’ve lacked on offense. He will be their fifth offensive coordinator since Zimmer became head coach in 2014, but his promotion should represent the first time the Vikings have kept the same scheme and terminology while switching coordinators.