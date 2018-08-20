EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have released kicker Kai Forbath, completing their plan to turn over the job to rookie Daniel Carlson.
Forbath was let go on Monday after one of his two field goal attempts in Minnesota's exhibition game on Saturday missed by hitting the right upright. Since the Vikings drafted Carlson in the fifth round out of Auburn, Forbath's time with the team was bound to be limited.
In 25 games with the Vikings, including the playoffs, Forbath made 50 of 57 field goals and 48 of 56 extra points. He replaced Blair Walsh midway through the 2016 season. The 30-year-old Forbath has kicked for three NFL teams.
Carlson ended his college career as the SEC's all-time scoring leader.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Ohio State trustees set Wednesday meeting on Meyer's future
Ohio State trustees have set a private Wednesday meeting to talk about the future of football coach Urban Meyer.
Sports
Report: Adrian Peterson agrees to one-year deal with Washington
Adrian Peterson is about to join his third team of the last calendar year, according to a report from NFL Network. The former Vikings star,…
Vikings
Job settled: Vikings choose rookie, give Kai Forbath the boot
Rookie Daniel Carlson won the battle in training camp after Forbath's uneven performance Saturday.
Gophers
Volleyball's 'Coach K': U's McCutcheon has a winning formula
Hugh McCutcheon, 48, already has coached the American men to an Olympic gold medal, the U.S. women to silver and the Gophers to two Final Fours.
Sports
No. 1 Alabama tops preseason Top 25; Clemson, Georgia next
Alabama will begin its quest for a second consecutive national championship with a rare three-peat.The Crimson Tide is just the second team to be ranked…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.