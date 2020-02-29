MILWAUKEE — A public vigil will be held to remember the victims of the mass shooting a Milwaukee brewery.
The vigil is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Sunday at Milwaukee City Hall. Leaders from advocacy, community, faith and labor organizations will join government officials at the event.
Milwaukee police have said 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, an employee at Molson Coors Brewing Co., shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday before killing himself.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be among the speakers honoring the lives of the victims.
