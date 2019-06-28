THE Traveler: John Piepkorn of Minnetonka.

The scene: Morning light streams through stained glass windows, casting rainbow hues on walls of the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The cathedral: The National Cathedral — formally, the Cathedral Church of St. Peter and St. Paul — contains 214 stained glass windows. The Space Window, a stained glass beauty on the south aisle, contains a lunar rock. “The architecture is beautiful, and it is open to visit almost every day for sightseeing,” Piepkorn wrote in an e-mail. For more information, go to cathedral.org/visit-us.

Destination: “Washington, D.C., is great to visit because you get to see in person all the sights you’ve read about and seen in photos. In addition, the metro makes getting around pretty easy,” Piepkorn wrote. He also noted that the Smithsonians and other free museums are fantastic. There are many in the capital city, including the National Air & Space Museum, the National Museum of the American Indian and the National Portrait Gallery.

Getting the shot: Piepkorn made this image using a Nikon D750 camera with a Tokina 11-16mm wide angle lens.

