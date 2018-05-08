SAN ANTONIO — The remains of a Green Beret from Texas who went missing in action during the Vietnam War have been recovered.

A service will be held Friday to honor 32-year-old Army Maj. Donald G. Carr of San Antonio.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that his remains are being returned to his family. Burial will be at San Antonio National Cemetery.

Records show that Carr was on a reconnaissance flight when the plane crashed during bad weather on July 6, 1971. A ground team failed to immediately locate the crash site, and Carr was declared missing in action.

In April 2014, a Vietnamese citizen contacted U.S. officials about possible American remains found in Kon Tum Province. The wreckage yielded personal items from Carr, and his remains were identified through DNA.