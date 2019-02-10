– When President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in Vietnam on Feb. 27-28 for a second round of nuclear talks, the world spotlight will shine on a country that has come a long way from the Vietnam War.

The Communist-led Southeast Asian nation is now a booming economy and increasingly assertive regional diplomatic player. It is also one of the few nations to enjoy friendly relations with both Washington and Pyongyang.

Experts said that made the selection of Vietnam both practical and symbolic. Here are a few reasons why:

1. Location

Trump tweeted Friday that the summit will be in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, which lies 1,700 miles from Pyongyang, North Korea. That's closer than Chicago is to Los Angeles.

2. Security

The flight from North Korea to Vietnam would cross only friendly Chinese airspace, making Kim feel even safer. On the ground, the North Korean leader would step into the tight-if-not-quite-suffocating embrace of another one-party state.

Vietnamese authorities exercise significant control over dissent, public demonstrations and the media. A recent anti-corruption crackdown ensnared high-level officials in the Communist Party and at state-owned companies but drew comparisons to a Chinese-style political purge.

"In terms of security, in terms of friendliness, it's excellent," said Vu Minh Khuong, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore. "Kim Jong Un for sure will be excited about that."

3. Neutral ground

The U.S. and Vietnam share a bloody history, but the relationship has moved far beyond the 1965-74 war that claimed the lives of 58,000 U.S. soldiers and an estimated 3 million Vietnamese troops and civilians.

Since President Clinton normalized relations with Vietnam in 1995, the countries have developed close economic and military ties, centered in part on shared concerns over China's trade practices and its advances in the South China Sea.

Ties between Vietnam and North Korea go back even further. The countries established diplomatic relations in 1950, and eight years later Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and Kim Jong Un's grandfather, visited Hanoi.

"There are not many other places that North Korea trusts and the U.S. also trusts," said Joshua Kurlantzick, a senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.

4. Economic inspiration

A decade after the "American War" ended, Vietnam was internationally isolated and starving, a Stalinist experiment in collectivization having left farmers starving and store shelves barren.

In 1986, Hanoi's leadership began a liberalization that reopened the country to the world and produced one of the most stunning economic turnarounds in recent times.

Vietnam's economy is expanding with bustling small businesses, thriving manufacturing zones and a glittering skyline in Ho Chi Minh City.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said Vietnam shows "the possibilities for peace and prosperity," and the Trump administration is hoping Kim will see it as a model.

5. Model for reshaping ties

From bitter enemies to trusted partners, the trajectory of the U.S.-Vietnam relationship could excite a young North Korean leader who is said to be enamored of Western culture (particularly NBA basketball).

Palladino said Vietnam had become a "close friend and partner" of the United States and shows "the possibilities for peace and prosperity."

Khuong, the professor, is a former North Vietnamese soldier who was trained "to fight Americans to the death." In 1993, he earned a Fulbright scholarship to Harvard.

"You can see the paradigm shift in the minds of the Vietnamese leadership in a short time, and that is very helpful for Kim," he said. "Before, no one hated the U.S. like Vietnam. We totally changed our thinking."