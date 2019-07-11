‘Waiting Upon the Plains’

Artist Teo Nguyen’s photorealistic paintings of Midwestern landscapes capture the solitude of these wide-open farmlands. His appropriately titled exhibition offers a series of haunting images of structures and environments; no people are present. All of the paintings are untitled but numbered. “Untitled 37” is a white farmhouse, with some siding missing, in the middle of a grassy plain. The dark sky behind suggests a storm is brewing in the distance. The Midwestern landscape that he loves to paint is not Nguyen’s homeland. An immigrant from Vietnam, he came to the United States at age 16 and stayed here, going on to study art and design in California and Paris. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Ends Aug. 3. Burnet Fine Art, 775 E. Lake St., Wayzata. Free. 952-473-8333, burnetart.com.)

Alicia Eler