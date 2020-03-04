It's championship day at the state boys' hockey tournament. The Class 1A title game is at noon and the 2A game at 7 p.m. Click here for links to live video of those games, consolation games and more.



In addition to the semifinal games being shown on Ch. 45, they are also being streamed by the station on the web. You can watch the games here.

Consolation round games continue today at 9 a.m. with the third-place game in Class 1A between Warroad and St. Cloud Cathedral, the tournament's top two seeds. Monticello and Delano play for the 1A consolation title at 10 a.m. wioth Maple Grove and Andover playing for the 2A consolation title at noon. The Blake School plays St. Thomas Academy for third place in 2A at 4 p.m.

All of thopse games will be shown on PrepSpotlight.TV. You can watch here.

Want more hockey? Sign up for our free Puck Drop newsletter here.

Today's championship games

Class 1A

Noon: Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi Game report and in-game stats

Class 2A

7 p.m.: Eden Prairie vs. Hill-Murray Game report and in-game stats

Friday's semifinal game reports are here

Complete tournament brackets are here

Get the latest on the tournament from our reporters and others at the X, as well as updates on high school sports from around Minnesota, on our prep Live Blog.