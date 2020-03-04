It's semifinal day at the state boys' hockey tournament with the games starting at 11 a.m. Click here for everything about the tournament, including a link to live video, game reports and much more from our team at the X.



In addition to the semifinal games being shown on Ch. 45, they are also being streamed by the station on the web. You can watch the games here.

Consolation round games continue today with the quarterfinal losers in Class 2A and will be shown on PrepSpotlight.TV. Lakeville South plays Maple Grove at 10 a.m. with No. 1 seed Andover, which was stunned by St. Thmas Academy, playing Moorhead following. You can watch here.

Want more hockey? Sign up for our free Puck Drop newsletter here.

Today's semifinal schedule

Class 1A

11 a.m.: Hermantown vs. St. Cloud Cathedral Game report and in-game stats



1 p.m.: Warroad vs. Mahtomedi Game report and in-game stats

Class 2A

6 p.m.: The Blake School vs. Eden Prairie Game report and in-game stats

8 p.m.: Hill-Murray vs. St. Thomas Academy Game report and in-game stats

Thursday's Class 2A quarterfinal game reports are here

Complete tournament brackets are here

Get the latest on the tournament from our reporters and others at the X, as well as updates on high school sports from around Minnesota, on our prep Live Blog.