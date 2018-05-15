CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police used surveillance video to identify a teenage suspect in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old northwest Indiana boy who was shot in a city park.
The Post-Tribune reports that court records say surveillance footage show a group of young men approaching a group of juveniles at Nunez Park in East Chicago on May 5. The two groups exchange words before the 17-year-old suspect pulls out a gun and fires at another juvenile. He misses his intended target, but the bullet strikes David L. Anderson in the head.
The boy died May 6 at a hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
Court records show the suspect was charged Friday with murder, attempted murder and attempted battery with a deadly weapon. He's being held without bail at the East Chicago City Jail.
