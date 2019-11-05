SAN FRANCISCO — A transit supervisor in northern California is being hailed as a hero after pulling a man up from train tracks and away from a speeding train.
BART released surveillance video showing John O'Connor spring to action Sunday after a man falls into the tracks at a crowded Coliseum station following an Oakland Raiders football game.
The video shows O'Connor yanking the man up by the shoulders and back onto the platform moments before the train arrives.
O'Connor has worked for BART for 24 years and said Monday he was helping with crowd control when he saw the man fall.
BART officials said the man who fell was intoxicated and taken to a local hospital. He has not been identified.
