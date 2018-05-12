THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A group of tourists had an unsettling experience at a Dutch wildlife park after they got out of their car and were chased backed in by several cheetahs.
A video widely aired on Dutch media showed a group of four adults, one of them carrying a young child, rushing back to a car at the Beekse Bergen park as at least three cheetahs moved toward them.
The park's general manager, Niels de Wildt, told local broadcaster Omroep Brabant that the visitors made a lucky escape, "but what possessed these people is a mystery to me."
De Wildt says the park has clear warnings in several languages advising visitors not to get out of their cars while driving through animal enclosures.
