NEW YORK — A Bronx deli clerk wrestled a gun away from a would-be robber in a harrowing attack caught on video.
The New York Police Department says a man placed a food order on Monday before going behind the counter, displaying the gun and demanding cash.
When the clerk hesitated, the man struck him on the head several times with the gun.
Surveillance video shows the gun pointed at the clerk's head as the two grapple.
Police say the suspect fled when the worker got the gun away from him.
The clerk was treated for pain and bruising to his face and head.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Los Angeles takes step toward banning sale of fur products
Los Angeles, one of the world's major fashion centers and long a symbol of glitz and glamour, is taking steps to ban the sale of new fur products, a move that would make it the largest city in the U.S. to do so.
Business
Lawsuit alleges Wynn cheated to win casino license
Casino mogul Steve Wynn and the company he founded lied and covered up misconduct to dupe Massachusetts into granting a license for a $2 billion casino, a former rival alleges in a federal lawsuit.
National
The Latest: GOP governor candidate's sign untied from noose
The Latest on a sign for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Rhode Island that was hung from a noose in front of a home (all times local):
Variety
LA Times Beijing bureau chief quits after sex investigation
The head of the Los Angeles Times' Beijing bureau has resigned four months after the newspaper suspended him following sexual harassment complaints from two women.
National
Trump feels 'so badly' for high court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Trading accusations, Democratic and Republican senators quarreled Tuesday over who will testify at what promises to be a dramatic and emotional hearing next Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.