RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities are investigating video that appears to show an officer using a baton to hit a black man who's already on the ground.
Video of the altercation posted Friday on Facebook had more than 40,000 views. The man, who was subdued by a half-dozen officers in the middle of a road, wasn't immediately identified.
In a statement, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she learned of the incident Friday and has requested body camera footage from the officers.
The Raleigh Police Department issued a statement that they proactively informed the prosecutor and had no further comment.
The News & Observer reports that community activists including Dawn Blagrove of the Carolina Justice Policy Center held a news conference to say the department needs to address problems with use of force.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.