GLEN ROCK, N.J. — Dashcam video shows a highway worker narrowly dodging injury when a vehicle slammed into a Transportation Department pickup.
The video shows an SUV slamming into the New Jersey DOT truck parked on the side of a highway with its lights flashing on Saturday. The worker rolled across the road and was nearly hit by another vehicle, which had slowed down.
No one was seriously injured.
Glen Rock police released the footage to remind motorists that state law requires them to move over one lane or to slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles on the side of the road.
