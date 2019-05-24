Seeking 'Retribution'
"Trial & Retribution" (⋆⋆⋆½) comes from Lynda La Plante, the force behind "Prime Suspect." The long-running British show features complicated characters, smart plots and a captivating darkness. The complete collection includes the 22 feature-length mysteries created and written by the BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee. The stories follow a similar structure to "Law & Order," with realistic police and human elements. Guest stars include Hugh Dancy and Rosamund Pike.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
• "A Vigilante"
• "Climax"
• "Greta"
• "Miss Friman's War"
• "Captain Marleau Vol. 1"
