Seeking 'Retribution'

"Trial & Retribution" (⋆⋆⋆½) comes from Lynda La Plante, the force behind "Prime Suspect." The long-running British show features complicated characters, smart plots and a captivating darkness. The complete collection includes the 22 feature-length mysteries created and written by the BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee. The stories follow a similar structure to "Law & Order," with realistic police and human elements. Guest stars include Hugh Dancy and Rosamund Pike.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

