Return of the dragon
Some of the qualities that made Lisbeth Salander such a compelling character on the printed page and in the 2011 film "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" have been slightly watered down for "The Girl in the Spider's Web" (⋆⋆⋆, rated R). But Claire Foy gives a standout performance, taking over the title role from Rooney Mara. Director Fede Alvarez ("Don't Breathe") amplifies Foy's performance with a beautifully stylized look that embraces the dark and gloomy with ferocity.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
"The Grinch"
"The Cloverfield Paradox"
"Widows"
"The Sister Brothers"
"Gosnell"
