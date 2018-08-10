The end is nigh
"Avengers: Infinity War" (⋆⋆⋆½; PG-13) is darker and edgier, yet lighter and more stirring than anything offered in another superhero franchise. In the first of a two-part finale (the second will arrive next year), the Avengers battle purple-faced Thanos (Josh Brolin), an almost sympathetic antihero bent on righting the universe by eradicating half its populace. While the film builds a moving sense that the end is nigh, it's also fun and entertaining before concluding with a finale to end all cliffhangers.
COLIN COVERT
