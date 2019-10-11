The dark 'Art'
The dark heart of "The Art of Self-Defense" (R; ⋆⋆⋆) makes it one of the blackest comedies in recent years. After Casey (Jesse Eisenberg) is attacked by a motorcycle gang, he turns to a karate school whose charismatic sensei (Alessandro Nivola) has the mind-twisting skills of a cult leader. Their unusual relationship sets up a bizarre contrast between the rules of martial arts and the lack of rules in the real world. Embracing and dismissing big ideas without hesitation, the film often spirals into absurdity.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
• "At War"
• "Can You Keep a Secret?"
• "Crawl"
• "Night Hunter"
• "Stuber"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Judge to hear arguments on stopping suits against Sacklers
How much members of the Sackler family should be held accountable for the role their company, Purdue Pharma, played in the nation's opioid crisis will…
Music
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The…
Books
Review: 'Grand Union,' stories by Zadie Smith
FICTION: Tightly coiled, multilayered stories showcase the author's many talents.
Books
Audiobooks: Gore Vidal's 'Lincoln' and other great audiobooks for fall
“Lincoln: A Novel,” by Gore Vidal. (Brilliance Audio, unabridged, 33 hours.) Six of the seven books making up Gore Vidal’s brilliant cycle of novels,…
Books
Review: Tim O'Brien's memoir is a loving gift to his teenage sons
NONFICTION: The author writes about the nearness of death, children who might not know him long, and Vietnam.