'Solo' flight
Before he became a smug smuggler with a light-speed ship and a Bigfoot companion, Han Solo wasn't even named Han Solo. His origins are told with impressive veracity in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (⋆⋆⋆½, PG-13). As young Han, Alden Ehrenreich echoes the wiseguy venality that Harrison Ford used to make Han a character to be loved — or disliked — while Donald Glover makes a solid turn as gentleman thief Lando Calrissian. You can't call this great, but it's a strong, competent effort.
COLIN COVERT
Also coming Tuesday
"Hot Summer Nights"
"The Seagull"
"Uncle Drew"
"Gotti"
"Occupation"
