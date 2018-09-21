'Solo' flight

Before he became a smug smuggler with a light-speed ship and a Bigfoot companion, Han Solo wasn't even named Han Solo. His origins are told with impressive veracity in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (⋆⋆⋆½, PG-13). As young Han, Alden Ehrenreich echoes the wiseguy venality that Harrison Ford used to make Han a character to be loved — or disliked — while Donald Glover makes a solid turn as gentleman thief Lando Calrissian. You can't call this great, but it's a strong, competent effort.

COLIN COVERT

