A family ready to rumble

The brood in the charmer "Fighting With My Family" (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) is a rambunctious crowd. Professional wrestlers all, the Knights grapple with one another in and out of the ring while running a gym in Norwich, England. Much of the movie turns on a sibling rivalry between Paige (Florence Pugh) and Zak (Jack Lowden). Writer/director Stephen Merchant has a terrific cast, pinpoint timing and a gift for visual japes and physical comedy. He delivers some truths amid the laughter and hurt.

MANOHLA DARGIS, New York Times

Also coming Tuesday

• "Another Shot"

• "Cold Pursuit"

• “Another Shot” • “Cold Pursuit” • “Backdraft 2” • “Happy Death Day 2U” • “Never Grow Old”

• "Backdraft 2"

• "Happy Death Day 2U"

• "Never Grow Old"