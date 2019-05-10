A family ready to rumble
The brood in the charmer "Fighting With My Family" (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) is a rambunctious crowd. Professional wrestlers all, the Knights grapple with one another in and out of the ring while running a gym in Norwich, England. Much of the movie turns on a sibling rivalry between Paige (Florence Pugh) and Zak (Jack Lowden). Writer/director Stephen Merchant has a terrific cast, pinpoint timing and a gift for visual japes and physical comedy. He delivers some truths amid the laughter and hurt.
MANOHLA DARGIS, New York Times
Also coming Tuesday
• "Another Shot"
• "Cold Pursuit"
• "Backdraft 2"
• "Happy Death Day 2U"
• "Never Grow Old"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Sam Adams' Boston Beer buys Dogfish Head for $300 million
Delaware-based craft beer company Dogfish Head Brewery is being acquired by the Boston-based brewer of Sam Adams beer in a $300 million cash and stock deal.
Variety
Your Uber has arrived, on Wall Street
Uber's next stop is the stock market, where it hopes to pick up more investors willing to bet on a ride-hailing market brimming with potential and conspicuously lacking in profits.
Variety
Florida teen charged over gun photo, "no school" threat
Sheriff's deputies rushed into a high school and arrested an 18-year-old student after photos posted on Snapchat showed him holding a gun with the caption "no school tomorrow?"
Variety
Mother's Day weekend 'cease-fire' begins in Baltimore
A 72-hour "Cease-Fire" Mother's Day weekend is beginning in Baltimore.
National
Butina saw US political analysis as 'valuable' to Russia
A Russian gun rights activist who admitted she was a secret agent for the Kremlin and tried to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups while Donald Trump rose to power says she believed her notes and analysis would be "valuable" for Russian officials.