Something 'Missing'

The richly animated "Missing Link" (⋆⋆½; PG) offers a tale of people, beasts and adventure. But the plot is emotionally wanting, the humor doesn't always land and there's an undercurrent of threatened violence. Writer/director Chris Butler creates two outcasts — an explorer (voiced by Hugh Jackman) whose views aren't accepted by the club he longs to join, and a lonely sasquatch (Zach Galifianakis) who wants to leave the Pacific Northwest and join his cousins in the Himalayas.

JANE HORWITZ, Washington Post

