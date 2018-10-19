How can I resist you?

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" (⋆⋆⋆½, PG-13) offers another serving to the 2008 Abba hits collection "Mamma Mia!" but with sprinkles on top. An effervescent slice of amiable nonsense, it tells the stories of the dear departed Donna (Meryl Streep) and her zestful daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), offering new romantic mishaps and fresh faces, including Lilly James as young Donna, a carefree college graduate ready to explore the world. Like the first film, this is a love letter to love.

COLIN COVERT

