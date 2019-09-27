'Maiden' sets sail

Minnesotans love their boats, and love being on the water. The inspiring documentary "Maiden" (⋆⋆⋆) has plenty of both. Tracy Edwards went looking for a job in yachting and was hired — as a cook. She realized there were only a few other women working on boats, mostly in secondary roles. So she rounded up a bunch of them, bought a used sailboat and entered the first all-female crew in the prestigious Whitbread Round the World Race. The arduous endeavor takes nearly a year and requires skill, determination and bravery.

Jeff Strickler

Also coming Tuesday

• "Anna and the ­Apocalypse"

• "Driven"

• "Itsy Bitsy"

• "Spider-Man: Far from Home"