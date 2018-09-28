A father-daughter love story

The absorbing, low-key “Leave No Trace” (⋆⋆⋆⋆, rated PG) deals with a troubled veteran (underappreciated virtuoso Ben Foster) and his 13-year-old daughter (luminous Thomasin Harcourt Mc­Kenzie) living off the grid. While unconventional, this is a loving family unit determined to remain side by side as long as possible. How deeply that does and doesn’t work out is the drama of this film by Debra Granik (“Winter’s Bone”), which makes your heart pound in ways Marvel movies never do.

COLIN COVERT

Also coming Tuesday

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado”

“La Familia”

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” “La Familia” “The First Purge” “Three Identical Strangers”

“The First Purge”

“Three Identical Strangers”