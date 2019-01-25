Best actress?

Six-time Oscar runner-up Glenn Close has done such good work for so long, it’s easy to take her for granted. “The Wife” (⋆⋆⋆½, rated R), a handsome production that delicately skewers literary-world pretensions and Great Man mythmaking, offers viewers a chance to observe one of the finest actresses of her generation working at the very top of her shrewd, subtle, superbly self-controlled game. Like her character, she will not be ignored when the Oscars are awarded Feb. 24.

ANN HORNADAY, Washington Post

Also coming Tuesday

“Kidding”

“Boy Erased”

“Kidding” “Boy Erased” “Slice” “Suspiria” “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

“Slice”

“Suspiria”

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”