Best actress?
Six-time Oscar runner-up Glenn Close has done such good work for so long, it’s easy to take her for granted. “The Wife” (⋆⋆⋆½, rated R), a handsome production that delicately skewers literary-world pretensions and Great Man mythmaking, offers viewers a chance to observe one of the finest actresses of her generation working at the very top of her shrewd, subtle, superbly self-controlled game. Like her character, she will not be ignored when the Oscars are awarded Feb. 24.
ANN HORNADAY, Washington Post
Also coming Tuesday
“Kidding”
“Boy Erased”
“Slice”
“Suspiria”
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Marines rebuilding California tourist island's runway
In a novel project that provides military training and a public benefit, U.S. Marines and Navy Seabees are rebuilding the mountaintop runway on Santa Catalina Island, the scenic tourist destination off the Southern California coast.
Variety
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 30 cases reported
The number of confirmed measles cases near Portland grew from 25 to 30 on Friday, with nine additional cases suspected — an outbreak boosted by lower-than-normal vaccination rates in what's been identified as an anti-vaccination U.S. "hot spot."
Variety
Hotels compete with Airbnb, offering hip amenities, homey conveniences
As home-sharing grows and hotels evolve to compete, new options for overnight stays have exploded. We check in.
Variety
Firefighter rescues dog from icy banks of Milwaukee River
Authorities say a dog that fell into the freezing waters of a Wisconsin river clung to an ice ledge for about 10 minutes before he was rescued.
Inspired
'Sweetheart' cat reunited with owner after mysterious 1,110-mile journey to Florida
Only Bandit knows how he ended up 1,100 miles from his Michigan home.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.