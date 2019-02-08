Creative and destructive genius
"Bohemian Rhapsody" (⋆⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) offers insight into the musical madness of Queen and the emotional insanity Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) dealt with in his short-lived career. He died in 1991 at age 45 from bronchial pneumonia brought on by AIDS. Anthony McCarten's script hits all the big tent moments, ranging from Mercury's unusual relationship with Mary Austin (Lucy Boynton) to the creation of some of Queen's most memorable works. The soundtrack is a must to own.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
"At Eternity's Gate"
"The Front Runner"
"The Happy Prince"
"Nobody's Fool"
"Maria by Callas"
"Moko Jumbie"
