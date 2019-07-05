“Little” (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) owes its existence to 14-year-old “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin, who pitched and produced this charming, ­poignant spin on “Big.” Vicious tech mogul Jordan Sanders is played by Martin and Regina Hall in performances that fit together seamlessly. Jordan’s foil/victim/nemesis is her assistant April (Issa Rae). After Jordan finds herself on the receiving end of a child’s wish that she were little, she wakes up in her 13-year-old body and needs April to pretend to be her guardian.

KATIE WALSH, Tribune News Service

Also coming Tuesday

• “After”

• “High Life”

• “Pet Sematary”

• “The Professor”

• “Broad City” (complete series)

• “Gotham” (complete series)