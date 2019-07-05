“Little” (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) owes its existence to 14-year-old “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin, who pitched and produced this charming, poignant spin on “Big.” Vicious tech mogul Jordan Sanders is played by Martin and Regina Hall in performances that fit together seamlessly. Jordan’s foil/victim/nemesis is her assistant April (Issa Rae). After Jordan finds herself on the receiving end of a child’s wish that she were little, she wakes up in her 13-year-old body and needs April to pretend to be her guardian.
KATIE WALSH, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
• “After”
• “High Life”
• “Pet Sematary”
• “The Professor”
• “Broad City” (complete series)
• “Gotham” (complete series)
