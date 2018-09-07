‘8’ is not great

A glam female reboot of the heist-happy “Ocean’s 11” series, “Ocean’s 8” (⋆½, PG-13) is largely devoid of wit and thrills. As Danny Ocean’s never-before-mentioned kid sister, Sandra Bullock recruits a diverse crew (including Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter) to hit the star-studded Met Gala. Best of all is rap star Awkwafina, who has a Kate McKinnon comic ability to turn deadpan minor dialogue into something like back flips on a trampoline.

COLIN COVERT

