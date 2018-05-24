MILWAUKEE — Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.

The video released Wednesday shows Brown being confronted by an officer for parking his car across two handicap spaces in a pharmacy lot.

The situation escalates when an officer asks Brown to take his hands out of his pockets. Officers swarm over Brown and a stun gun is used on him.

Milwaukee NAACP President Fred Royal says it's disturbing that an officer "would incite an argument over a parking citation."

Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown and said officers have been disciplined.