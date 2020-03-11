Hipster Whale knows how to refresh a classic formula. The team’s best-known work is “Crossy Road,” a new spin on “Frogger.” For the franchise follow-up, the team tackles another genre — the platformer.

“Crossy Road Castle” brings back the characters from the original game and has them tackle a tower full of procedurally generated levels. These aren’t long stages like ones found in “Super Mario Bros. 3.” These are bite-sized pieces of content that take 15 to 30 seconds to complete.

“It’s a bright and funny accessible game and meant to be shared together,” said Clara Reeves, Hipster Whale CEO. Like several titles on Apple Arcade, the game supports four-player multiplayer. Gamers can join in on different screens or they can all play together on a big monitor via Apple TV.

With co-op partners, players don’t have to worry so much about dying because as long as at least one buddy gets to the door and moves on, everyone moves on to the next stage.

Although it’s an endless series of stages, “Crossy Road Castle” is divided into distinct sections. After every 10, players reach a rest area where they can exchange 100 coins for an extra-life heart. Every 30 levels, players encounter a boss, and beating it rewards the victors with coins. The game is over if players run out of lives. They have three.

“Crossy Road Castle” is Mario-esque in the way characters leap chasms and pounce on foes. Players can use a controller or they can use the touch-screen, which feels almost as good as physical gamepad.

The replay value of “Crossy Road Castle” comes in the collectibles. Players will use the coins that they gather to buy new characters. The rare T coins unlock the next tower and higher-tier heroes. The green gems are even more uncommon and found behind green doors that are alternate exits in levels. They take more work to get to but the rewards of more coins and the gem are worth it. If players collect all five gems, they unlock a secret for each tower.

It’s worth checking out for those with an Apple Arcade subscription, or the curious can pick it up for $4.99.